Man critically injured after falling 35 feet at Kennecott Copper Mine

A 25-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after falling about 20 feet at the Kennecott Copper Mine, authorities said.

The fall was reported at about 2:30 p.m., and the man was flown to the hospital, Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke said.

Lohrke said it was unclear where in the mine the man was working or how he fell.

The open-pit operation, officially known as the Bingham Canyon Mine, is located in the Oquirrh Mountains, about 28 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

lramseth@sltrib.com

Twitter: @lramseth