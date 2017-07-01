More than two dozen restaurants across the state rushed to tear down their much-maligned "Zion Curtain" barriers Saturday, the same day a new law took effect that loosened Utah's controversial liquor-dispensing requirement.

As of midday Friday, 26 restaurants had been inspected and approved by the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to be barrier-free, said spokesman Terry Wood.

Current Fish and Oyster, Stoneground Kitchen and Rye Diner and Drinks, all in Salt Lake City, as well as Bandits Grill and Bar in Cottonwood Heights, were among the first to tear down the barriers, Wood said.

Current Fish and Oyster had its Zion Curtain down by midmorning. Immediately afterward, owner Joel LaSalle and general manager Andrew Cliburn celebrated with a toast of champagne.