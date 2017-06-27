Few highway delays expected over long July 4 weekend

• Interstate 215 from State Road 201 to 4700 South. Northbound lanes will be split there for the next several months. The speed limit has been reduce to 60 mph. The freeway is being rebuilt in that section.

• Interstate 15 from Exit 4 to Exit 5 in St. George. All lanes are opened, but are narrowed and shifted. The speed limit is also reduced there. Crews are widening the freeway and replacing bridges over the Virgin River.

• Interstate 70 from Exit 37 to Exit 40 in Richfield. The freeway is reduced to one lane in each direction, and the speed limit is reduced to 65 mph. Beginning Thursday, all traffic will shift to westbound lanes to begin construction on eastbound lanes. Loads over 12 feet wide are prohibited.

Also, UDOT reminds people traveling to the Stadium of Fire show at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday that University Parkway is under construction from Orem to Provo, and lanes are narrowed and shift often. It advises using 800 North or Center Street in Orem or University Avenue in Provo as alternates.

It adds that UDOT engineers will be coordinating signal timing along those alternate routes to help traffic flow before and after the event.

Also, Utah Transit Authority buses and trains will operate on July Fourth, but on a Saturday schedule with extended TRAX service in the evening to help with travel to fireworks shows. Schedules are available online at rideuta.com.