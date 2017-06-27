Lawsuit dismissed: No excessive force was used in 2015 traffic stop, federal judge says

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Brooke Wells on Mondaydismissed the case, finding that the officer did not use excessive force and did not violate Castaldo's constitutional rights.

Castaldo's attorney, Robert Sykes, said Tuesday that his client was "disappointed" with the ruling.

"The judge has the black robe and that's what we respect," Sykes said. "But we disagree, respectfully, and believe it was excessive force."

Now, Sykes said his client is weighing appealing the case to a higher court, or pursuing similar claims in the state court system.

Horne pulled Castaldo over in a dark area near 2350 Adams Avenue on July 18, 2015. Castaldo was afraid because the location was unlit and remote, and because the stop occurred a few days after a woman was pulled over in a Texas traffic stop and later died in jail, according to her lawsuit.

A dashboard camera video shows Horne ask the woman to roll down the window, but she refuses.

"You need to hop out of the car," Horne tells the driver.

"I'm sorry, sir," Castaldo replies, "I don't feel safe."

The trooper again orders her to get out of the car, and when she doesn't, he opens her truck door, the video shows. This happens about 30 seconds after Horne made initial contact with the driver.

In the video, Castaldo repeatedly offers her driver's license and registration, and asks why she was pulled over. When Horne tells her it is because her brake light is out, she asks why she has to get out of her car for an equipment violation.

"Your brake lights are out and I'd like to talk about that outside," the trooper tells her. "... Get out now or you are going to jail."

The video then shows Horne pulling the woman from her truck, as she yells, "This is not acceptable. Please do not pull me out of my car, Sir!"

She was then put in handcuffs, and spent the night in jail.

Castaldo suffered cuts and bruises and aggravated a shoulder injury during the episode, she said.

In her ruling, the judge wrote that Castaldo escalated the situation herself when she refused to follow the trooper's orders.