Wine, liquor and high-point beer will be more expensive in Utah starting Saturday

The DABC purchasing department has been working with liquor suppliers on the price hike. A few companies have elected to give the state a better price per case so that the consumers don't feel the hit on their favorite bottle of liquor, Meier said. Those instances are rare and "most prices will increase."

Even before the higher tax — approved by the Legislature as part of a massive alcohol-reform package — Utah consumers already paid the highest markup on wine and the sixth highest on spirits among the country's 17 liquor-control states and one county.

The additional money brought into state coffers will pay for new drinking prevention and training programs in eighth and 10th grades, as well as for owners and managers of bars and restaurants, and employees who are caught selling to underage patrons.

Another major alcohol-service change, related to the markup, also takes effect Saturday. It involves the loosening of the state barrier — aka the "Zion Curtain" — requirement, intended to block children from seeing drinks being mixed. Restaurants can now choose to keep the 7-foot opaque barrier; create a 10-foot buffer from the bar where minors are not allowed; or build a half-wall or railing that creates a delineation between the dining and liquor-dispensing areas.

In return for loosening the "Zion Curtain" restrictions, the state boosted its markup.

All restaurants would have to implement one of the dispensing-area options, even older restaurants that were previously exempted from the "Zion Curtain" mandate because they were serving alcohol before 2009, when it was enacted.

Restaurant owners have until July 2022 to comply with the barriers and designated dispensing-area rules.

The DABC says there "hasn't been a rush" of restaurants asking to make the switch. A few owners — including those from Current Fish and Oyster in Salt Lake City and Bandits Grill and Bar in Cottonwood Heights — are planning to tear down the walls sometime after close of business Friday and before opening on Saturday.

At Somi Vietnamese Bistro in Sugar House, employees have been mixing and pouring alcoholic drinks in the backroom since it opened 19 months ago, said owner Michael Eng. In the coming weeks, Eng hopes to get approval from the DABC to reconfigure a portion of the waiting area and one or two booths to create a new buffer area.

"Consumers must be able to see what we do and feel good about what they drink," Eng said, "and a good bartender is part of the show."

