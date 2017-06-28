Gehrke: Coal exec Bob Murray’s attacks on John Oliver shouldn’t silence critical voices

Oliver skewers President Donald Trump for promising to bring back mining jobs and the administration's inflated assertions that 50,000 jobs have already come back. The real number is 1,300.

But what really got Murray Energy upset is highlighting Murray's behavior at Utah's Crandall Canyon Mine collapse that killed six miners nearly a decade ago, when Murray insisted repeatedly that an earthquake caused the collapse and when he was banned from family meetings after yelling at distressed family members and reportedly making some young children cry.

The lawsuit is straight out of the Murray playbook.

In the past 15 years, he has sued journalists from the The New York Times, Huffington Post, The Charleston Gazette, the Akron Beacon Journal and the Chagrin Valley Times in Ohio. He's also brought suit against the United Mine Workers, the good-government group Public Citizen, and has threatened the editor of Coal Age and Engineering & Mining Journal, and a former Penn State University professor.

On occasion, the litter of lawsuits has yielded apologies, but the overwhelming majority have been tossed out of court.

When The Salt Lake Tribune was aggressively reporting on the collapse of the Crandall Canyon Mine, we were the first to report that the mining practices helped cause the collapse, that Murray's company knew of the problems and risks at the mine before the collapse, and that the problems were not properly reported to federal authorities.

We were threatened again and again with litigation, but we knew all along we had this right and our editors, to their credit, backed us up.

Murray, to this day, insists an earthquake located some distance away actually caused the collapse and, in his lawsuit, cites a study by University of Utah seismologists to support his assertion.

The facts, however, are not really in dispute by anyone except Murray, who still owns one coal mine in Utah, Lila Canyon in Carbon County, employing 139.

The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration's investigation blamed "grossly deficient" engineering, a failure to report "outbursts" that signal structural problems in the mine in a timely fashion, and recommended nearly $1.9 million in fines — eventually settling for $1.15 million.

A congressional investigation concluded that mine managers concealed information about structural problems, that the accident was preventable and recommended possible criminal charges. In 2012, the company that operated the mine pleaded guilty to two criminal charges.

And the U. study that Murray points to as proof there was an earthquake? Well, it doesn't really say what he says it does. At all.

Tex Kubacki, author of the study, said it's not the first time Murray has misrepresented his work.

What the study did conclude was that the epicenter of the event was inside the mine workings, 750 feet from where mining was taking place, and not seven miles away on Joes Valley Fault as Murray contends in the suit. The mining, he says, caused the collapse, not an earthquake.