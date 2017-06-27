Utah man accused of taping teen death gets evidence hearing date

Provo • A judge has set an evidence hearing for a Utah man charged with murder after police say he recorded the death of a 16-year-old girl found hanged from a tree.

The Daily Herald reports that 18-year-old Tyerell Joe Przybycien of Spanish Fork appeared in 4th District Court on Tuesday with his lawyer Greg Stewart.

The two-day hearing where prosecutors will present their evidence against him was scheduled for Aug. 23 and 24.

Przybycien is also charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor in connection with images that police say they found on his phone after his arrest.