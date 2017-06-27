Quantcast
Utah man accused of taping teen death gets evidence hearing date

Associated Press
Provo • A judge has set an evidence hearing for a Utah man charged with murder after police say he recorded the death of a 16-year-old girl found hanged from a tree.

The Daily Herald reports that 18-year-old Tyerell Joe Przybycien of Spanish Fork appeared in 4th District Court on Tuesday with his lawyer Greg Stewart.

The two-day hearing where prosecutors will present their evidence against him was scheduled for Aug. 23 and 24.

Przybycien is also charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor in connection with images that police say they found on his phone after his arrest.

Authorities say Przybycien bought items the girl used to hang herself on May 5, and recorded her with the rope tied around her neck before she inhaled compressed air from a canister and fell unconscious.

 

