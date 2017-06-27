Mormons to close Mesa Temple, two others for renovation

The LDS Church announced Tuesday that it will close another three temples — this time in Mesa, Ariz., Raleigh, N.C., and Baton Rouge, La. — for major renovations.

Mesa's landmark 90-year-old temple, which underwent a previous refurbishment in the 1970s, will close in May 2018 and reopen in 2020 upon completion of repairs and upgrades, according to a news release.

Raleigh's nearly 18-year-old temple will shut down in January 2018, followed a month later by the 17-year-old Baton Rouge edifice. Those two temples will reopen sometime in 2019.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is currently renovating — or plans to make over — 11 temples, including the Jordan River Temple in South Jordan.