Mormons to close Mesa Temple, two others for renovation

THE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE
First Published      Updated 24 minutes ago
The LDS Church announced Tuesday that it will close another three temples — this time in Mesa, Ariz., Raleigh, N.C., and Baton Rouge, La. — for major renovations.

Mesa's landmark 90-year-old temple, which underwent a previous refurbishment in the 1970s, will close in May 2018 and reopen in 2020 upon completion of repairs and upgrades, according to a news release.

Raleigh's nearly 18-year-old temple will shut down in January 2018, followed a month later by the 17-year-old Baton Rouge edifice. Those two temples will reopen sometime in 2019.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is currently renovating — or plans to make over — 11 temples, including the Jordan River Temple in South Jordan.

Mormons view temples as houses of God, places where devout members take part in their faith's highest ordinances, including eternal marriage.

Bob Mims

 

