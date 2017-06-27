West Valley police chief vows to hunt down culprit in ‘swatting’ call

The bogus 911 caller who claimed to have shot his parents to death had West Valley City police and SWAT officers converging on an elderly woman's home early Tuesday morning.

WVCPD Chief Lee Russo said no one was hurt as officers entered the home to discover only its shocked 90-year-old resident, but the so-called "swatting" incident easily could have turned out otherwise.

"We are aggressively investigating the origin of the call," Russo said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference, vowing: "We're going to do everything we can" to catch the culprit.

The call came in to police dispatchers about midnight from a man claiming to have just killed his parents. He indicated he would wait for officers to arrive — with a gun.