Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

West Valley police chief vows to hunt down culprit in ‘swatting’ call

By connect
First Published      Updated 23 minutes ago

The bogus 911 caller who claimed to have shot his parents to death had West Valley City police and SWAT officers converging on an elderly woman's home early Tuesday morning.

WVCPD Chief Lee Russo said no one was hurt as officers entered the home to discover only its shocked 90-year-old resident, but the so-called "swatting" incident easily could have turned out otherwise.

"We are aggressively investigating the origin of the call," Russo said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference, vowing: "We're going to do everything we can" to catch the culprit.

The call came in to police dispatchers about midnight from a man claiming to have just killed his parents. He indicated he would wait for officers to arrive — with a gun.

Russo said the caller used an unspecified name associated with the address to identify himself, but police soon began to note "some discrepancies in information" and proceeded with extra caution.

Nonetheless, officers and a SWAT unit arrived at the home and, when their calls and knocks failed to elicit a response — the homeowner apparently could not hear them — managed to enter the residence without causing property damage.

Russo noted that during the incident, police responses to "multiple" other calls for help, among them a domestic violence complaint, were delayed due to a shortage of available officers.

"Swatting" is defined by the FBI as any deliberate hoax call aimed at deceiving emergency services into sending police or firefighters to another person's address.

Motives for the act can range from a prank to harassment, revenge or even crime and terrorism, to diverting public safety and law enforcement away from another location.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()