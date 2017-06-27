State investigating $37,000 in missing public funds at closed liquor outlet

Payson outlet » Contract approved for new package agency to replace one closed two months ago.

The state is investigating $37,000 in public funds missing from a state-contract liquor package agency in Payson.

The Payson store, 26 W. Utah Ave., was shut down about two months ago and its contract canceled after a regular audit turned up the shortage.

"We acted immediately and have turned the issue over to (the Utah Division of ) Risk Management to investigate," DABC assistant Director Cade Meier said Tuesday.

No charges have yet been filed against the operator, listed on the website of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control as Becky Baker.

Meier said the DABC tried to work with the operator but when she couldn't reconcile the amount owed to the state for alcohol shipped to the store, the contract was terminated and the store closed.