State investigating $37,000 in missing public funds at closed liquor outlet

First Published      Updated 38 minutes ago
Payson outlet » Contract approved for new package agency to replace one closed two months ago.
The state is investigating $37,000 in public funds missing from a state-contract liquor package agency in Payson.

The Payson store, 26 W. Utah Ave., was shut down about two months ago and its contract canceled after a regular audit turned up the shortage.

"We acted immediately and have turned the issue over to (the Utah Division of ) Risk Management to investigate," DABC assistant Director Cade Meier said Tuesday.

No charges have yet been filed against the operator, listed on the website of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control as Becky Baker.

Meier said the DABC tried to work with the operator but when she couldn't reconcile the amount owed to the state for alcohol shipped to the store, the contract was terminated and the store closed.

Residents of Payson should soon be able to have local access to alcohol again.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission on Tuesday awarded a new package agency contract to Taylor Draper, who operates an outlet in Eureka adjacent to the family-owned Taylor General Store.

The Payson store is one of Utah 123 state package agencies, privately run outlets located in towns too small to warrant a full-size state-owned store. Operators get monthly payments from the state based on sales volume.

Package agencies also are located inside breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as in resorts and hotels where the outlets exist primarily for the benefit of their guests.

It's not the first time a Utah package agency has run into financial trouble. In 2011, the package agency in Eden, near Ogden, was shut down when the owner declared bankruptcy, costing taxpayers more than $110,000.

kathys@sltrib.com

 

AT A GLANCE

DABC Advisory Committee changes

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has appointed eight members to its advisory committee.

The group — created several years ago to advise the DABC on the effect their rules may have on bars, restaurants and liquor distributors — recently dropped from 11 voting members to eight. The makeup of the board also changed to include more members from alcohol enforcement and prevention groups.

The changes were made earlier this year as part of HB442, a massive liquor reform bill that was passed by the Utah Legislature and signed by Gov. Gary Herbert.

Advisory board members representing alcohol license holders include Zane Holmquist, of Stein Eriksen Lodge; Fred Boutwell, Gastronomy Restaurant Group; Peter Ericksen, Epic Brewing Co.; and Brett Birt, Golden Beverage.

Alcohol prevention groups will be represented by Maj. Brian Redd, director of the State Bureau of Investigation; Doug Thomas, director of the Utah Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health; Mary Lou Emerson, of the Utah Substance Abuse Advisory Council; and one yet-to-be named representative.

The chairman of the DABC commission (or an appointed representative) also will serve as a non-voting member of the committee.

