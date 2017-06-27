‘Sen. Hatch, Don’t Kill Us’ — Health care fight reaches the streets as protesters block traffic in downtown Salt Lake

Mitchell was one of about 150 protesters at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday afternoon protesting the GOP bill and calling on U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch to "protect their care." The rally was organized by Utah's Disabled Rights Action Committee after more than 40 disabled activists were arrested June 22 at the U.S. Capitol while demonstrating against the "destructive" measure.

The bill, which Republicans hope to push through the Senate, is estimated to leave 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

"Many will die, many will be institutionalized, and many will lose their life savings and homes if the poorly crafted Senate health care bill, drafted behind closed doors, is passed," the committee's Facebook page states.

Though Mitchell was one of only two individuals charging cars in their wheelchairs, other protesters formed a human wall across State Street at 100 South, blocking traffic for about 30 minutes and hoisting banners that read "Senator Hatch, Don't Kill Us," while eliciting angry shouts, loud horns and crude gestures from drivers.

The demonstrators also chanted and held signs that read "Hatch + Lee + Trumpcare = murder" and "Save people's lives, not taxes for the rich."

Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock disputed the protesters' message.

"Political engagement is valuable," he said in a statement. "But if activists can't make their point without inflammatory rhetoric accusing the senator, who has passed more lifesaving health care legislation than anyone alive, of murder, they do more damage to the debate than credit to their viewpoint."

Whitlock pointed to Hatch's leading role in passage of the Children's Health Insurance Program for low-income youngsters along with his backing of other medical initiatives.

"Senator Hatch is focused on working in that same spirit to address the undeniable shortcomings of Obamacare," the statement said, "and to finally bring Utahns and all Americans the patient-centered and affordable care they deserve."

Tuesday's protesters doubt the GOP plan will deliver on that score. Margaret Walton's 3-year-old daughter, Charlie, held a sign aloft from her stroller that stated simply, "This is bad."

Earlier this year, Charlie was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, a condition that causes inflammation in blood vessel walls. Charlie spent weeks in the hospital as doctors continued countless tests to determine what was wrong, Walton said, and would have racked up a medical bill of tens of thousands of dollars.

But, thanks to Medicaid, Walton said most of the care was covered.

The Republican proposal would roll back Medicaid expansion and make cuts to the existing program, while also reducing taxes for the wealthy.