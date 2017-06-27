‘My Medicaid matters’ — Health care fight reaches the streets as protesters block traffic in downtown Salt Lake

Mitchell was one of about 150 protesters at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday afternoon protesting the GOP bill and calling on U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch to "protect their care." The rally was organized by Utah's Disability Rights Action Committee after 48 disabled activists were arrested June 22 at the U.S. Capitol while demonstrating against the "destructive" measure.

The bill, which Republicans hope to push through the Senate after the July 4 recess, is estimated to leave 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

"Many will die, many will be institutionalized, and many will lose their life savings and homes if the poorly crafted Senate health care bill, drafted behind closed doors, is passed," the committee's Facebook page states.

Though Mitchell was one of only two individuals charging cars in their wheelchairs, other protesters formed a human wall across State Street at 100 South, blocking traffic for about 30 minutes and eliciting angry shouts, loud horns and crude gestures from drivers.

The demonstrators chanted and held signs that read "Hatch + Lee + Trumpcare = murder" and "Save people's lives, not taxes for the rich."

Even Margaret Walton's 3-year-old daughter, Charlie, held a sign aloft from her stroller: "This is bad."

Earlier this year, Charlie was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, a condition that causes inflammation in blood vessel walls. Charlie spent weeks in the hospital as doctors continued countless tests to determine what was wrong, Walton said, and would have racked up a medical bill of tens of thousands of dollars.

But, thanks to Medicaid, Walton said most of the care was covered. Walton fears what could have happened if not for the coverage.

The Republican proposal would roll back Medicaid expansion and make cuts to the existing program, while also reducing taxes for the wealthy.

"The only people who say health care is a privilege are those who are privileged enough to not have to worry about it," Walton said. "For the rest of us ... it is something that determines our survival and affects our pursuit of happiness."

Mitchell eventually stopped charging cars and joined the line of protesters. Despite the heat, she said it was important to show Utahns that disabled people were out there and willing to fight for health care.

"In this chair, I can move. Without it, I can't," she said. "I need to have people know I'm not invisible."

