Advocates sue state, say Utah’s coming partisan school board elections are unconstitutional, exclusionary

"This is a time for unity of political philosophies in the best interest of Utah schoolchildren," Carol Lear, a plaintiff who is also a Utah State Board of Education member said in a prepared statement. "Nationally and in Utah, partisan politics are counterproductive in determining what is essential for a solid curriculum, excellent instruction, equity for all students, and genuine respect for all public education system participants."

The education advocacy groups Utah's Parent Teacher Association, Alliance for a Better Utah Education Fund and Utahns for Public Schools joined Lear as plaintiffs in the case, along with three individuals who plan to run for school board seats.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is named as a defendant. His office oversees state elections and SB78 enacted changes to election law.

A message left for Mark Thomas, a chief deputy to Cox and the director of elections, was not immediately returned Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit, SB78, presents multiple challenges for individuals seeking positions on the state board. Three intended candidates — LeGrand Richards, of Provo, Kathleen McConkie, of Bountiful, who sits on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, and Randy Miller of Syracuse and a U.S. Forest Service employee — would all have to declare an affiliation with either the Republican or Democratic party. Richards and McConkie are averse to such declarations, and Miller is barred from seeking a partisan state position under the federal Hatch Act, the lawsuit states.

All three also feel the heavily one-sided nature of Utah's political landscape would make it difficult to win a board seat — even though "39 percent of all registered voters claim they are unaffiliated with any political party."

SB78 prevents "nearly 40 percent of Utah voters, who eschew affiliation with a political party, from the civil opportunity of serving on the board, unless they override their conscience in order to run as a party partisan," the lawsuit states. "Until passage of SB78, that conviction of conscience, as a constitutionally protected right, had been deemed inviolate."