Jehovah’s Witnesses to gather in Ogden, with an eye toward faith’s struggles in Russia

In April, Russia's Supreme Court declared the sect an "extremist group," said the faith's Salt Lake City spokesman Ted Koerner. "That put us on the same list as ISIS, a terrorist group."

Youths in the faith have been humiliated by Russian schoolteachers in classes, and some members' homes have fallen prey to arson. Police also have raided members' worship services and homes; other Witnesses have been beaten on Russian streets.

Being in the same category as terrorists baffles members of the sect.

"We're basically a pacifist group," Al Williams, coordinator for the Ogden conventions, said in noting his faith abhors violence and does not allow members to serve in the military. "We don't advocate government overthrow anywhere in the world. We're neutral politically; our hope is in God's kingdom. But we support the governments under which we live, pay taxes and are law-abiding."

The persecution has had odd, confusing counterpoints — with Russian leader Vladimir Putin recently awarding a Witness couple with the "Order of Parental Glory." The award is presented to "model" parents who have raised at least seven children (the couple had eight).

Earlier this month, about 70 Witnesses were honored in Oryol for their participation in trash cleanup efforts on that Russian city's streets.

Currently, there are an estimated 170,000 Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia. The faith reports about 8.3 million "actively preaching" adherents worldwide, with about 2.5 million in the U.S.; overall attendance at Kingdom Halls (their places of worship) globally is roughly 20 million.

The region Utah is in has more than 10,000 "active preachers," those going door to door in search of potential converts. That category is the closest Jehovah's Witnesses come to the concept of membership, though most congregations typically have total attendance at meetings double the number of active proselytizers.

Williams said that the faith's numbers have remained relatively constant in Mormon-dominated Utah through the years, though the 20 baptisms planned this weekend will add to the rolls.

The Ogden meetings — and similar sessions on the same dates at Dixie State University's Burns Arena in St. George — are among 500 planned nationwide. Many more are scheduled at myriad locations around the globe.

