"I'm sure I did," Hickman responded, according to Bailey's testimony.
There, at Bailey's home, Hickman called 911 and asked for a welfare check at the apartment she shared with Harris, near 550 N. Wall Street. When a dispatcher asked her why police should check on the home, Hickman admitted again to shooting Harris.
"She made me snap," Hickman cried, according to a recording played in court Tuesday. "I couldn't take it anymore, the drinking ... Can you please tell me if she's alive?"
But when officers arrived, Harris was already deceased, according to preliminary hearing testimony. She was found slumped on a couch, a bullet wound in her chest. A .380-caliber handgun and shell casings were found nearby.
At Bailey's home, Hickman told a police officer that "at least there won't be no more mental abuse and no more physical abuse," Bailey recalled.
Hickman is charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony murder for Harris' Dec. 17 death. After hearing testimony from several witnesses on Tuesday, 3rd District Judge Vernice Trease found there was probable cause for the case to move forward to trial. Hickman is expected to be in court again on July 10 for a scheduling conference.
Hickman is being held at the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $1 million cash-only bail.
