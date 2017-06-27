When Sue Mary Hickman showed up at his home one day last December, Ernest Larry Bailey knew something was wrong.

She wasn't acting like herself, he testified Tuesday during a preliminary hearing in 3rd District Court. She paced up and down his driveway. She told him she was in trouble and asked him if she could leave her dogs with him.

"I think I've shot Rosie," Hickman told Bailey, referring to her partner, 54-year-old Rose Marie Harris.

Bailey remembered pressing Hickman, a family friend he had known all her life.

"That's something you can't 'think' about," Bailey recalled telling Hickman. "You did or you didn't."