Utah restaurateur’s husband pleads guilty to murder, arson

Crawford is accused of setting the couple's Capitol Hill home on fire on May 22, shortly after Williams, 72, filed for divorce and unsuccessfully sought a restraining order. The couple had been together for about 20 years.

Williams was a well-known LGBT pioneer in Utah who owned the popular Market Street Grill and other restaurants.

Charges indicate that Williams, who was in the process of evicting Crawford from the home, located near 600 North and East Capitol Street (200 East), had expressed fear of Crawford and had filled out a petition for a protective order on May 21.

Additionally, friends and family of Williams told police that Crawford had said multiple times in the past that "he would be rich" once Williams died, and that Crawford had expressed a desire to set the home on fire or said he wished the home would burn down, charges state.

Fire crews who responded to the early-morning blaze heard Williams cry for help from a bedroom on the fourth floor, according to charging documents. However, firefighters were not able to reach the man because the staircase between the third and fourth floor was fully engulfed in flames and had collapsed.

A fire investigator later determined that there was "growth and development" of the fire from the second floor of the home's foyer leading to the stairway to the upper levels, charges state.

"The stairway would be the only way out of the residence for persons on the upper levels," a Salt Lake City detective wrote in charging documents. "With the stairway rendered unusable, persons on the upper levels would be trapped."

A neighbor called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on May 22 to report that Williams' house was on fire, according to charging documents. That neighbor later told police that shortly after she got off the phone with dispatchers, Crawford came to her home and calmly told her that he wanted to show her something in his kitchen. The neighbor then watched Crawford walk back toward the burning home.

Some juveniles told police that they drove to Williams' home after seeing smoke and flames and noticed a man, who matched Crawford's description, using a hose to spray water on some trees and plants ccc but he did not direct any water toward the burning house, charges state.

By the time fire crews arrived, Crawford was no longer near the home, court records state. Firefighters eventually broke through a fourth-floor window to try to reach Williams, but he had already died.

A Utah medical examiner later determined Williams died from smoke inhalation.

When Crawford returned to the scene at about 7 a.m., a police officer noticed a small cut on Crawford's hand, according to charges, which Crawford said he received during the fire.

Detectives learned that Crawford never reported the fire to emergency personnel, charges state. However, Crawford had called 911 twice before hanging up on May 22, at 2:57 a.m. and at 3:30 a.m.

A 911 operator called the number back after the first call, but the call went to voicemail.