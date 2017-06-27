Brian Head Fire explodes overnight as winds fan flames to nearly 50,000 acres

Approximately 1,500 people — including seven residents asked to leave the Bear Valley area overnight as a precaution — remained evacuated as of Tuesday morning.

"We're continuing to work with the sheriff's office to evaluate the needs of the evacuees and to see what we can do to get those folks back to their homes," Briggs said.

The American Red Cross continued to provide shelter and other aid to those evacuees at Panguitch High School and nearby Parowan.

Most of the fire's latest spread occurred on its northern flank, as winds up to 30 mph propelled flames into parched old growth conifer, beetle-killed timber, sagebrush and grass. Flames were racing along the crowns of tree tops sending wind-blown embers up to half a mile away.

On Monday, Bureau of Land Management and Dixie National Forest officials said the blaze was 10 percent. The overnight surge dropped estimated containment on Tuesday to 9 percent, but the target date for completely hemming in the flames remained July 15.

Fire managers expected little help from nature on Tuesday. Indeed, a "Red Flag" wildfire danger warning remained in effect through Wednesday from Logan south through Ogden, Salt Lake City (where smoke from the fire had the capital under a brown haze Tuesday), Provo, Manti, Cedar City, St. George and throughout Zion National Park and the Grand Staircase-Escalante regions. The warning also extended into the Uintas of eastern Utah and southeastern Utah's Green River, Monticello and Bluff areas.

Daytime temperatures in the upper-80s were expected to continue through the midweek in Iron County, with highs elsewhere in the state ranging from northern Utah's low-90s to well over 100 degrees in southwestern Utah.

Windy weather also was forecast throughout the state, with gusts up to 30 mph along the Brian Head fire lines expected.

Firefighters worked Tuesday to stem both further growth on the northern perimeter of the blaze and to shore up and extend lines in the Panguitch and Dry lakes and Blue Springs areas.

