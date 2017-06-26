Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott’s family asks court for power to make his decisions

His family didn't respond to requests for comment Monday evening.

Judge Mark Kouris signed two orders Monday: one seeking guardianship and conservatorship and the other for an "emergency pick-up order."

The filings come nearly three weeks after Salt Lake County officials ramped up pressure on Ott's secretary, Karmen Sanone, and his chief deputy, Julie Dole, to help remove him from office.

Sanone, who has described herself as Ott's longtime friend, has spoken for him publicly for months. Dole is effectively running the office on his behalf, which she said is in accord with Ott's hands-off managerial style. Dole also noted she has no authority to force Ott, an independently elected official and still her boss, to step down.

The Salt Lake County Council also has no such power, leaving it to look at ways to become involved as Ott's mental health apparently declined. The council was told by county attorneys it had almost no way to disrupt the way Ott's life and office were run, short of cutting his salary.

Last week the council had scheduled a hearing set for Tuesday night to possibly cut the recorder's office budget. Council members said the hearing revolved around unspecified issues with a new software that Ott's office had launched. But the hearing was postponed indefinitely Monday.

Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton said the hearing was postponed to give the county departments involved in tax collection more time to study whether they could work with the recorder's software.

The council is still slated to discuss investigating whether Ott lives in the county, as is required for elected officials. Police filings from welfare checks on Ott indicate he has spent much time at Sanone's house in Weber County.

Sanone didn't respond to requests for comment Monday.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said he was happy to see the family's filings.

"I'm glad to see there is movement on this," Gill said. "We've been focused on making sure what's in his best interest happens to him."

