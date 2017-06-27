Women of the World, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit group that seeks to help women from all nations achieve independence and economic success, hosted an Eid Mubarak, or blessed celebration, with a potluck meal at Sugar House Park to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic practice of fasting from before sunrise to after sunset for 30 days.
Salt Lake City community celebrates end of Ramadan
First Published 25 minutes ago • Updated 25 minutes ago
