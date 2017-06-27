Quantcast
Salt Lake City community celebrates end of Ramadan

Women of the World, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit group that seeks to help women from all nations achieve independence and economic success, hosted an Eid Mubarak, or blessed celebration, with a potluck meal at Sugar House Park to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic practice of fasting from before sunrise to after sunset for 30 days.

 

