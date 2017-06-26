Suit claims criminal case against former Kamas police chief was malicious prosecution

A third defendant, Kamas City, is being sued for attorneys' fees and court costs that Jones incurred in fighting the official misconduct charge because that count was associated with the performance of his duties, according to the suit.

Edmunds said Monday that the suit is "perplexing" because he never had the authority to file charges against anyone. As a law enforcement officer, he investigated cases and prosecutors made charging decisions, he said.

The other defendants could not be reached Monday for immediate comment.

Jones, now 38, was charged in 2011 with third-degree felony witness tampering and class B misdemeanor official misconduct for allegedly failing to take action during a domestic violence incident at his brother's home.

The then-police chief went to the home on Feb. 15, 2011, after his brother's girlfriend called and asked him to "take care of" his brother, who she said was intoxicated. When Jones arrived at the home, the girlfriend claimed the brother had hurt her and the brother leveled the same claim against the girlfriend.

Jones clarified he was there as a brother and offered multiple times to call the Summit County sheriff's office because he could not handle an incident involving a family member. However, the girlfriend refused, saying they could not afford for the brother to go to jail again.

Because he saw no evidence to corroborate the claims, Jones left the home after his brother was asleep in his room, the suit says.

Later that night, the girlfriend called police and reported that Jones' brother had assaulted her and her child, and the brother was arrested. The suit says Jones visited his brother in jail the next morning and told him he needed treatment for his drinking.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after learning of Jones' visit and either ignored or failed to investigate facts that weighed against prosecution, the suit claims. The county attorney's office filed charges in 3rd District Court on May 3, 2011, of third-degree felony witness tampering and class A misdemeanor official neglect and misconduct; an additional charge, class B misdemeanor official misconduct, was added later.

Kamas fired Jones on May 12, 2011, after the county informed the city that it risked civil liability by keeping him as chief, the suit alleges.

Prosecutors argued at a preliminary hearing that when Jones failed to take action at his brother's home when the girlfriend reported that the two had physically fought, it amounted to misconduct under the state's Domestic Violence Act. Prosecutors also claimed Jones tampered with a witness by talking to his brother at the jail the next morning, because his intent was to clear himself of failing to act on the domestic violence allegation.

Following a preliminary hearing, however, 3rd District Judge L.A. Dever dismissed the class A misdemeanor count of official neglect, which alleged that as police chief, Jones was a municipal officer and had failed to perform his duties when he allegedly did not comply with the requirements of the Cohabitant Abuse Procedures Act. The judge said Jones was alleged to have violated his general duties as a police officer, not his duties as police chief.

Dever also ruled prosecutors had failed to demonstrate probable cause to believe that Jones had committed any of the three charged crimes and granted a motion to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors appealed to the Utah Court of Appeals, which upheld Dever's ruling in 2014. They then appealed the dismissal of the witness tampering and class B misdemeanor officials misconduct charges at the Utah Supreme Court, which reversed the Court of Appeals in 2016.

The case was sent back to 3rd District Court and prosecutors, citing "insufficient evidence," asked last August that the charges be dropped. Jones' lawsuit notes the county was "governed by new administration" by then.

