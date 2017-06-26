After serving 20 years behind bars for a violent robbery, Utah man is sentenced to prison again

Lawrimore was released on parole last September, after he served two decades for a 1996 robbery, in which he and his father approached three Arby's employees who were leaving work and forced them back inside at gunpoint.

One employee was shot five times and stabbed six times before he managed to jump out a window and call police. The other two workers were forced to disrobe and lie on the floor while the Lawrimores — who had injected methamphetamine for two days — sawed at their throats with butcher knives.

The attack stopped when the victims played dead and the father and son left with cash stolen from the restaurant and one of the employees.

Two of the workers recognized the younger Lawrimore as a former Arby's employee who had been fired two weeks earlier, and the father and son were arrested about three hours after the robbery. Police said the Lawrimores had dropped the stolen money near the restaurant while fleeing.

The younger Lawrimore pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated murder. His father, Richard L. Lawrimore, now 58, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted aggravated murder. The parole board rejected the father's request for release, and he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

jmiller@sltrib.com