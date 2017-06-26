After serving 20 years behind bars for a violent robbery, Utah man is sentenced to prison again

A Utah man who served 20 years at the Utah State Prison for trying to kill three employees at an Arby's during a robbery was sent back to prison on Monday.
This time, Richard D. Lawrimore was accused of chatting online with an undercover officer whom Lawrimore thought was a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents. He planned to meet the girl to have sex with her in February, prosecutors allege, but was met by officers who arrested him.
On Monday, Lawrimore pleaded guilty to attempted enticing or soliciting a minor by internet, a third-degree felony. A 4th District judge immediately sentenced the 39-year-old man to spend up to five years at the Utah State Prison, according to court records.