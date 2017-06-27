Salt Lake City drivers crash into nation’s second-worst ranking

The best drivers in the nation, the study said, were in Detroit, followed by Providence, R.I., and Orlando, Fla.
The study said Salt Lake City's "high ranking on our list is due primarily to lead feet — they have the second-highest speeding ticket rates." And that speeding occurs in an area where urban freeway speed limits are already at an unusually high 70 mph.
"Salt Lake City's drivers are also racking up traffic citations at the fifth-highest clip" in general, the study said.
Sacramento drivers managed to rank worse, the study said, "due to the highest rate of traffic citations in the country. They're also close to the top for accidents and DUIs, at fourth."
At the other end of the spectrum, Detroit drivers were ranked the best because it "has the lowest accident rate and second-lowest amount of speeding citations."
Despite that, the study noted that Detroit still has the most expensive car insurance rates in the country and a high number of uninsured and often unlicensed drivers.
QuoteWizard is not the only group to give Utah drivers poor ratings, although some also give them high marks.
A study by Allstate Insurance last year ranked Salt Lake City drivers a mediocre 78th best among the nation's 200 largest cities for safety. Drivers in West Valley City ranked No. 87.
Insure.com three years ago ranked Utah drivers as the 10th rudest in the nation.
But, on the other end of the spectrum, CarInsuranceComparison.com ranked Utahns as the nation's second-best drivers in 2014, leaning heavily on low fatality and drunken-driving rates then.