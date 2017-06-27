Salt Lake City drivers crash into nation’s second-worst ranking

Only Sacramento drivers are worse, due to high rates of DUIs, accidents, citations, according to study.

Despite what battle-weary commuters may think, Salt Lake City drivers are not the worst in the nation.

They are the second-worst.

That's according to a study released Tuesday by QuoteWizard, a website for comparing auto insurance.

It looked at 2 million data points nationally about such things as car crashes, traffic tickets and drunken driving from motorists who use its service.

In a similar study last year — which ranked states, not cities — QuoteWizard ranked Utah drivers as the worst in the nation.

Among the nation's 75 most populous cities, Salt Lake City ranked worse than all but the drivers in Sacramento, Calif. Just slightly better than Salt Lake City were Riverside, Calif.; Richmond, Va.; San Diego; and Los Angeles.