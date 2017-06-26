Utah refugee programs left in limbo after U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear Trump travel ban

Refugees from the six countries listed on the ban are the majority of people resettled in Salt Lake City by IRC, El-Deiry said. Many of them are seeking to join their loved ones.

"It will impact them," she said.

The court's decision puts the brakes on the refugee resettlement program for 90 days before the court hears the case, said Danielle Stamos, Catholic Community Services (CCS).

CCS also is reviewing the court's decision to determine exactly how it will impact refugees who already had been cleared for immigration. The concern is, they will be stopped from immigrating.

In a prepared statement, CCS said it was "deeply disappointed" in the Supreme Court's decision.

"As a country founded by those searching for religious freedom, this is a blow to our national identity," it said. "Refugees are innocent victims of their situations, whom the United States has the ability and responsibility to care for and protect."

Refugees are vetted more intensely than any other group seeking entrance into the U.S., according to David Milibrand, the president and CEO of the national IRC.

"The court's decision threatens damage to vulnerable people waiting to come to the U.S.," he said in a prepared statement, "people with urgent medical conditions, innocent people left adrift, all of who have been thoroughly vetted."

The Trump administration had earlier said the proposed 90-day ban was necessary for an internal review of screening procedures for people from those six countries seeking visas.

Critics have called the proposal a unconstitutional ban on Muslims.

The Supreme Court on Monday faulted the two federal appeals courts that had blocked the travel policy for going too far to limit Trump's authority over immigration.

The ban was "rooted in religious animus" toward Muslims, according to a ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia. It also referred to Trump's campaign promise to impose a ban on Muslims entering the country as well as tweets and remarks he has made since becoming president.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the travel policy does not comply with federal immigration law, including a prohibition on nationality-based discrimination.

csmart@sltrib.com