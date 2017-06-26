Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Washington County Sheriff: Child falls asleep in hot van, found dead by father

By connect
First Published      Updated 50 minutes ago

The Washington County Attorney's Office will screen possible criminal liability in the weekend death of a toddler left in a hot car outside a Winchester Hills residence.

However, Washington County sheriff's spokesman David Crouse said Monday that initial investigation into the late Saturday afternoon death of the 2-year-old child leaned toward "the incident [being] a tragic accident."

Deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the St. George suburb at 6:34 p.m. Saturday on a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child. Efforts to revive the toddler were unsuccessful, and the child was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that several families, with up to 35 total children, had traveled to Utah from out of state to attend a family reunion.

The 2-year-old was among several children who arrived at the residence in a van. Apparently, the child fell asleep and was not immediately missed after the other children and adults exited the vehicle.

It appeared the child was not noted to be missing for perhaps hours later, when families began to leave to drive home. Investigators did not reveal exactly how long the child had been inside the van.

Temperatures in St. George on Saturday hit 109 degrees.

Family members searched the home and neighborhood before the child's father found the 2-year-old.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()