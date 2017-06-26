Washington County Sheriff: Child falls asleep in hot van, found dead by father

The Washington County Attorney's Office will screen possible criminal liability in the weekend death of a toddler left in a hot car outside a Winchester Hills residence.

However, Washington County sheriff's spokesman David Crouse said Monday that initial investigation into the late Saturday afternoon death of the 2-year-old child leaned toward "the incident [being] a tragic accident."

Deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the St. George suburb at 6:34 p.m. Saturday on a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child. Efforts to revive the toddler were unsuccessful, and the child was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that several families, with up to 35 total children, had traveled to Utah from out of state to attend a family reunion.