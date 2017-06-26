So. Utah politicians blame Brian Head Fire on bark beetles, ’tree-huggers,’ as blaze nears 44,000 acres

Showing fire pictures taken by Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins, Noel said one photo showed an area that had been logged, and which depicted tree stumps among unburned trees, while the other photo showed an unlogged area that had been destroyed by the fire.

"We had bark beetles here in 1993," Noel said, adding that state officials tried take them out, but were stopped by "The Friends of Dixie."

"Where are the Friends of Dixie now?" Noel asked. "Where's the Grand Canyon Trust? Where's the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance? They're not here when this disaster happens."

Saying he echoed Noel's sentiments, Garfield County Commissioner David Tebbs added that Bryce Canyon and other areas in his county were still open to visitation by the public.

"We hope you'll still come visit us," Tebbs said. "We're an economy based on tourism, right now. We could be an economy that thrives on timber production. We do need a mixed approach."

Meanwhile, sizzling hot, windy weather had crews sweltering and scrambling Monday as they tried to capitalize on hard-won weekend progress against southern Utah's still out-of-control Brian Head Fire.

More than 1,100 firefighters opened a second week of battle against the human-caused blaze near the namesake Iron County ski resort, which at 43,800 acres remained the largest active wildfire in the nation. Crews estimated 10 percent containment of the flames; the fire is not expected to be fully hemmed in until July 15.

As of Monday, the 10th day of the fire, 21 buildings — 13 of them residences — had been consumed, but efforts to prevent further structural losses were paying off.

"[Sunday] went very well due to the relatively calm weather conditions," said Fire Information Office Elayn Briggs, but she warned that "erratic winds" out of the southwest Monday afternoon could propel flames along the northeastern flank.

The firefighting army that attacked the blaze Monday included nearly 40 ground crews, nearly 50 engines, two air tankers and 14 helicopters. Briggs estimated total personnel dedicated to the Brian Head Fire at 1,140.

So far, she added, it has cost about $8 million to fight the fire, believed sparked about noon June 17 by an unidentified person torching weeds at Brian Head.

Temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s Monday, along with those winds of 20-25 mph gusting to 40 mph, stoked fears that flames could leap beyond existing, still incomplete lines. In a worst-case scenario, Brian Head's northern flank was wide open to a potential 2-3 mile spread, fire managers warned.

Firefighters worked with shovels, chain saws and axes beside bulldozers to cut fire lines around the perimeter of the blaze. From above, water-bearing helicopters and fire retardant-laden air tankers targeted flareups and hot spots.

A prime focus of Monday's campaign was the fire's southern perimeter, and where gusts fanned flames closer to the Mammoth Creek and Horse Valley areas.

The National Weather Service put much of southwest and southcentral Utah under a "Red Flag" wildfire danger warning through 10 p.m. Monday.