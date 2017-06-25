13-year-old driver rolls pickup in Uintah County

A 13-year-old boy rolled a pickup truck Sunday while driving the vehicle on State Route 40 in Uintah County at the request of his aunt, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The aunt had asked the boy to drive the Ford F150 pickup to her house. He was following her as she led the way from Vernal to Fort Duchesne in another vehicle, a UHP news release said.

At about 9:45 a.m., the boy drifted off the right side of the highway and overcorrected, causing the pickup to go back onto the roadway and slide off the left side, the release said, adding the pickup rolled twice and landed on its wheels.