Here are scenes from the Utah Arts Festival, which wrapped up its 41st run Sunday. The four-day event featured music, visual arts, film, spoken word, dance, street performances, children's activities, workshops and more.
Photos: Sunday festivities from the Utah Arts Festival
First Published 1 minute ago • Updated 1 minute ago
