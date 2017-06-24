Quantcast
Woman dead after early morning rollover crash in South Jordan

A 22-year-old woman died after a rollover crash on Saturday morning in South Jordan.

Mikel Bristol Sorenson, of West Jordan, had been driving south at 10900 South Mountain View Highway at 5:11 a.m. when she drifted off the right shoulder, overcorrected and crashed into the median, according to a news release from the South Jordan police.

The vehicle rolled, and Sorenson was ejected, the release stated, adding she had not been wearing a seatbelt. The woman was taken to a trauma center, where she was declared dead.

Police believe speed may have been a factor, according to the release.

