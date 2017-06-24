Quantcast
Police search for man suspected of four robberies

Police said Saturday they are looking for a man they suspect is connected to four robberies.

The man, in his mid-20s, is suspected of robbing a Taylorsville Cyprus Credit Union on 5750 S. Redwood Road at 11:10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Unified police. The man matches the description of an armed robbery at a Metro PCS store in West Valley at 10 a.m. Friday, the release stated. The man also is suspected of robbing two other banks, according to the release.

Police believe the suspect had a gun when robbing the Metro PCS, and said he might have had a gun under his shirt at the credit union, the release stated.

The man was wearing a gray T-shirt, a blue baseball hat, black or blue basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes, according to the release.

