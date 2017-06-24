Firefighters responding to seven separate blazes

Eight engines and four air tankers were on the scene Saturday, along with several dozen firefighters from South Davis Metro Fire, Layton, Farmington, the Forest Service and the state.

On Saturday morning, state fire officials wrote on Twitter a drone was flying over the fire. "Drones are illegal to fly over wildfires," officials wrote. "If you fly, we can't."

The cause of the blaze was not known Saturday.

Strawberry Reservoir • Fire officials also reported a 25-acre fire near Strawberry Reservoir on Saturday evening. The fire was reported by an aircraft at 4 p.m., said Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Jason Curry. Six homes are threatened, said Wasatch County fire Lt. Janet Carson, and five residents were evacuated Saturday evening. Firefighters were working to create defensible space around the homes Saturday evening, Carson said.

One "outbuilding" ­— meaning a shed or a similar structure — was destroyed Saturday, Curry said.

By Saturday evening, there was no containment, but fire activity had calmed down, he said.

American Fork Canyon • Fire crews were battling a brush fire in the foothills at the mouth of American Fork Canyon on Saturday evening. The fire, which was first reported at 4:20 p.m., had burned about 200 acres as of Saturday evening, said Lone Peak Battalion Chief Danny Campbell.

The fire was started by a campfire that wasn't completely extinguished, said U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Kathy Jo Pollock.

No structures have been lost, and the fire is going up the mountain and into the canyon, which is closed, Campbell said. Crews from Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Lehi, Utah County fire and the Forest Service battled the blaze from the ground, according to Campbell, who added a helicopter was on scene and more air support was en route.

Stansbury Island • Fire officials confirmed a 20-acre fire burned on Stansbury Island Saturday evening. The fire, reported at 7:30 p.m., was likely human-caused, said Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton.

It was boxed in on three sides, Walton said, and crews had the fire contained by 10 p.m. using two single-engine air tankers and three engines.

Midway • A fire that started Friday afternoon when an ATV crashed and rolled was 75 percent contained Saturday evening, confirmed Carson, who said firefighters hoped to have the fire completely under control Sunday.

The wildfire burned 30 acres in Pole Canyon, near Soldier Hollow Golf Course, Carson said. No structures were threatened by the fire, as it burned away from houses and the golf course at 3 p.m.

Beaver • A fire estimated at 5 acres burned sagebrush and grass against the east side of Interstate 15, just south of Beaver, on Saturday afternoon. The fire was human-caused, and reported just after 3 p.m., according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Nick Howell.