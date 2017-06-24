Quantcast
Firefighters responding to blazes near Farmington, Strawberry Reservoir, American Fork Canyon

Here's the latest on various wildfires burning in Utah.

Farmington • The Shepard Fire in Farmington had grown slightly to 130 acres and was 20 percent contained on Saturday morning, National Forest Service officials said.

The blaze broke out Friday evening near 1500 North on Compton Road. The fire came close to one house, Forest Service officials said, but then turned away and moved up a hill through grass and sagebrush.

Homes in the area had cleared "defensible space" in case of a wildfire, which made firefighters' job easier, Forest Service spokeswoman Kim Osborn said.

Eight engines and four air tankers were on the scene Saturday, along with several dozen firefighters from South Davis Metro Fire, Layton, Farmington, the Forest Service and the state.

On Saturday morning, state fire officials wrote on Twitter a drone was flying over the fire. "Drones are illegal to fly over wildfires," officials wrote. "If you fly, we can't."

The cause of the blaze was not known Saturday.

Strawbery Reservoir • Fire officials also reported a 10-acre fire near Strawberry Reservoir on Saturday evening. The fire was reported by an aircraft at 4 p.m., and structures are threatened, said Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Jason Curry, who did not have details about what structures were at risk.

American Fork Canyon • Lone Peak Police confirmed via tweet that they were at the scene of a fire near the mouth of American Fork canyon Saturday evening.

The fire estimated at 5 acres burned sagebrush and grass against the east side of Interstate 15, just south of Beaver, on Saturday afternoon. The fire was human-caused, and reported just after 3 p.m., according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Nick Howell.

Smoke is blowing across I-15, but the freeway hasn't been closed, Howell said.

Crews from the state, Beaver and the BLM are fighting the blaze with air tankers and from the ground, he said.

"The crews are making pretty good progress," Howell said. "It looks like they're going to catch it."

