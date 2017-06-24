Firefighters responding to blazes near Farmington, Strawberry Reservoir, American Fork Canyon

On Saturday morning, state fire officials wrote on Twitter a drone was flying over the fire. "Drones are illegal to fly over wildfires," officials wrote. "If you fly, we can't."

The cause of the blaze was not known Saturday.

Strawbery Reservoir • Fire officials also reported a 10-acre fire near Strawberry Reservoir on Saturday evening. The fire was reported by an aircraft at 4 p.m., and structures are threatened, said Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Jason Curry, who did not have details about what structures were at risk.

American Fork Canyon • Lone Peak Police confirmed via tweet that they were at the scene of a fire near the mouth of American Fork canyon Saturday evening.

The fire estimated at 5 acres burned sagebrush and grass against the east side of Interstate 15, just south of Beaver, on Saturday afternoon. The fire was human-caused, and reported just after 3 p.m., according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Nick Howell.

Smoke is blowing across I-15, but the freeway hasn't been closed, Howell said.

Crews from the state, Beaver and the BLM are fighting the blaze with air tankers and from the ground, he said.

"The crews are making pretty good progress," Howell said. "It looks like they're going to catch it."

