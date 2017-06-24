Farmington fire burns near homes and is partially contained

The Shepard Fire in Farmington had grown slightly to 130 acres and was 20 percent contained on Saturday morning, National Forest Service officials said.

The blaze broke out Friday evening near 1500 North on Compton Road. The fire came close to one house, Forest Service officials said, but then turned away and moved up a hill through grass and sagebrush.

Homes in the area had cleared "defensible space" in case of a wildifire, which made firefighters' job easier, Forest Service spokeswoman Kim Osborn said.

Eight engines and four air tankers were on the scene Saturday, along with several dozen firefighters from South Davis Metro Fire, Layton, Farmington, the Forest Service and the state.