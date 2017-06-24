At 37,500 acres, Brian Head Fire is largest blaze in the country

"Continued hot, dry, and windy conditions have hampered firefighting efforts throughout the week," fire officials wrote in a Saturday morning update. "Unprecedented fire behavior has been observed."

The blaze straddles Iron and Garfield counties in southern Utah. It has quickly spread east and north from the resort town of Brian Head since igniting at about noon June 17.

On Friday, the blaze grew significantly to the south, pushing up against State Route 143 southwest of Panguitch Lake, where several cabin communities are located. A priority Saturday would be preventing the flames from hopping the highway and continuing to spread south near the lake, officials said.

SR143 remains closed between Parowan and Panguitch.

Hundreds have been evacuated since the fire began, including residents and visitors in Panguitch Lake, Horse Valley, Beaver Dam, Castle Valley, Blue Springs, Rainbow Meadows, Mammoth Creek, Dry Lakes, Second Left Hand Canyon and the town of Brian Head.

Some portions of the fire were under control. In the southwest corner, firefighters continued to look for hotspots and secure the perimeter "to allow Brian Head residents to return soon," according to the Saturday morning update.

The northwest edge of the fire also has grown little, because winds have pushed the fire back into areas already burned. The northeast corner was also less active yesterday, officials said, as flames reach lighter fuels such as grass and sagebrush.

A Type 1 incident management team — a squad with the highest level of experience — was ordered in Friday evening, and would join the current Type 2 team. Some 836 fire personnel, along with nine helicopters and 40 engines, were on the ground Saturday morning.

Because of the size of the fire and the travel time required to get to parts of the blaze, the fire will be divided between the Type 1 and Type 2 teams, said Great Basin Incident Management Team spokeswoman Jesse Bender.

Officials and media were evacuated from a staging area at Lake Panguitch on Friday evening, said Shayne Ward, spokesman for Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

"The fire was getting a little too close for our comfort, and we wanted to give folks ample time to get out to a safe area," Ward said.

The Red Cross was operating an evacuation shelter at Panguitch High School, 390 E. 100 South, for those displaced by the fire. Southern Utah University in Cedar City also offered dormitory rooms to residents displaced by the fire. A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Panguitch High School.

Randy Graham, meteorologist in charge with the National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office, tweeted Friday that the fire is the largest in Utah since the Dallas Canyon Fire in 2012, which burned more than 43,000 acres. It has also destroyed the most homes since the Wood Hollow Fire took 52 residences in 2012, he wrote.

Smoke from the blaze was moving east over much of southern Utah, as well as southwest Colorado and northeast Arizona, weather officials reported.