Wildfires burn across Utah

Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Farmington on Friday evening.

A crew from South Davis Metro Fire assisted with the fire that burned brush near 1500 North and Compton Road, according to the department's Twitter account.

Rocky Mountain Power reported more than 3,500 homes without power Friday evening.

Near Spanish Fork, a wildfire burned "several hundred acres" on Friday afternoon, said Division Of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Jason Curry.

The fire was reported at 2 p.m. and burned dry grass at Lincoln Beach, Curry said. Crews fought the flames with an aircraft and a single-engine tanker, Curry said.