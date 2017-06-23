Quantcast
Wildfires burn across Utah

Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Farmington on Friday evening.

A crew from South Davis Metro Fire assisted with the fire that burned brush near 1500 North and Compton Road, according to the department's Twitter account.

Rocky Mountain Power reported more than 3,500 homes without power Friday evening.

Near Spanish Fork, a wildfire burned "several hundred acres" on Friday afternoon, said Division Of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Jason Curry.

The fire was reported at 2 p.m. and burned dry grass at Lincoln Beach, Curry said. Crews fought the flames with an aircraft and a single-engine tanker, Curry said.

Lincoln Beach is on the western edge of Utah Lake.

Fire officials announced that a 6,404-acre wildfire in Box Elder was 90 percent contained Friday evening.

The fire — which was discovered Tuesday morning — didn't grow on Friday, and the 20 firefighters were expected to be released Saturday, according to Box Elder County spokesman Mitch Zundel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

