Utah wildfires burn in Farmington, Midway and Box Elder County

The fire burned away from houses and golf course in the afternoon, said Forest Service spokeswoman Loyal Clark.

As of Friday evening, the fire had burned 20 acres of oak brush up the canyon and into a ravine, Carson said.

"It's looking a little bit better," she said. "We were concerned because there were winds that had kicked up, but the winds have died down, and with it being low in a ravine, it's not moving very fast."

Two additional crews from Nevada and Green River were expected to assist with the fire Saturday, Carson said.

Crews fought the fire from the ground and by helicopter, Carson said.

Near Spanish Fork, a wildfire burned "several hundred acres" on Friday afternoon, said Division Of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Jason Curry.

The fire was reported at 2 p.m. and burned dry grass at Lincoln Beach, Curry said. Crews fought the flames with an aircraft and a single-engine tanker, Curry said.

Lincoln Beach is on the western edge of Utah Lake.

Fire officials announced that a 6,404-acre wildfire in Box Elder was 90 percent contained Friday evening.

The fire — which was discovered Tuesday morning — didn't grow on Friday, and the 20 firefighters were expected to be released Saturday, according to Box Elder County spokesman Mitch Zundel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

