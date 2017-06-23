Crews battle wildfires in Farmington, Midway, Box Elder County, Spanish Fork

Crews fought a wildfire in Pole Canyon in Midway on Friday afternoon.
Someone had been driving an ATV on a rough trail near the Soldier Hollow Golf Course when he or she crashed and rolled about 100 yards at 3 p.m., said Wasatch County fire Lt. Janet Carson.
No structures were threatened by the fire, she said, and no one was injured.
The fire burned away from houses and a golf course in the afternoon, said Forest Service spokeswoman Loyal Clark.
As of Friday evening, the fire had burned 20 acres of oak brush up the canyon and into a ravine, Carson said.
"It's looking a little bit better," she said. "We were concerned because there were winds that had kicked up, but the winds have died down, and with it being low in a ravine, it's not moving very fast."
Two additional crews from Nevada and Green River were expected to assist with the fire Saturday, Carson said.
Crews fought the fire from the ground and by helicopter, Carson said.
Near Spanish Fork, a wildfire burned "several hundred acres" on Friday afternoon, said Division Of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Jason Curry.
The fire was reported at 2 p.m. and burned dry grass at Lincoln Beach, Curry said. Crews used an aircraft and a single-engine tanker to fight the flames, which burned near — but didn't damage — the West Mountain Observatory, Curry said. A steady wind fanned the fire, he said.
By Friday evening, the fire wasn't contained, according to Curry.
Officials are investigating the cause, but they believe the fire may have been sparked by someone burning something in the area, Curry said.