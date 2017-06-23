Crews battle wildfires in Farmington, Midway, Box Elder County, Spanish Fork

Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Farmington on Friday evening.

The 100-acre brush fire was reported near 1500 North on Compton Road at 5:15 p.m., according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Kim Osborn.

The fire came close to one house, Osborn said, but burned grass, sage brush and oak brush east, up a hill, away from homes.

"These homes are really fortunate they had great defensible space behind their homes," Osborn said. "It could have been a different story."

As of Friday evening, there was zero containment, she said.

Crews from South Davis Metro Fire, Layton, Farmington, the Forest Service and the state fought the blaze from the air and the ground, Osborn said. Rocky Mountain Power reported more than 3,500 homes without power Friday evening.