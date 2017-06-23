One dead after car crash in Millcreek

One person is dead after a car ran a red light at a Millcreek intersection on Friday afternoon.

A woman in her early 80s was driving west on 3300 South at Highland Drive when she hit the back of another car in the intersection, said Unified Police Department spokeman Ken Hansen.

Her car then veered to the left and crashed into the bowling alley near the corner at 3:30 p.m., Hansen said. She was declared dead at the scene, he said.

Police have closed the intersection in all directions, and expect it to be closed until 5:30, Hansen said.