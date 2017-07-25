One of these three things could happen when Utah’s 3.2 beer selection dwindles

Marty Maloney, media relations manager with MillerCoors had a similar response. "Certainly as these states enact their new laws it will affect beer selection and availability of various packages across the retail marketplace," he said.

For months, the Utah beer and liquor industry has been speculating what would happen during the next two years when Utah and Minnesota become the only states to require weaker beer in grocery stores.

With these two confirmations Utah now has three choices:

• Keep the current 3.2 beer law in place and hope small and mid-size breweries can pick up the slack.

• Make a slight bump in the permissible alcohol level for grocery store beer from 3.2 percent to 4.8 percent.

• Or allow beer of any strength — not just 3.2 — to be sold in Utah grocery and convenience stores as well as on tap at bars and restaurants.

Utah lawmakers have time to debate the options as Oklahoma's new law doesn't take effect until October 2018. Changes in Colorado and Kansas take effect in 2019.

Utah brewers already are making a case for option 3.

"Why not give us the chance to sell beer at any level and let the consumer decide?" said Steve Mills, the CEO of Utah's Brewing Co., the state's largest brewer. "It would serve the public better and give Utah breweries a better chance of being competitive."

He used Uinta's most popular beer, Hop Nosh IPA, as a case in point. The India Pale Ale, with flavors of lime, grapefruit and a touch of bitter hops, "represents one-fifth of our total business, yet it is only 6 percent of our business in Utah." Because the brew contains 7.3 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) "we can't sell our most popular beer in Utah grocery and convenience stores," he said.

Under current state law, grocery and convenience stores in Utah can sell only beer that is 3.2 percent alcohol by weight (or 4 percent ABV). Anything with a higher alcohol content must be sold at the state-owned liquor stores. Beer on tap at bars and restaurants also must be 3.2 percent.

State statistics show that the state-run liquor stores sell only about 6 percent — or 2 million gallons — of all the beer in the state. The majority of beer — more than 94 percent or about 32.4 million gallons — is sold annually in grocery and convenience stores.

Beer wholesalers and retailers have been pushing for a slight increase in the permissible alcohol content from 3.2 percent by weight to 4.8 percent.

The change would "capture the lion's share of the production-line beer that is out there, and consumers would not see some of these negative effects," David Davis, president and chief legal officer at Utah Food Industry Association/Utah Retail Merchants Association told lawmakers earlier this month.

Brewers say that a small change would hurt Utah's booming beer-making industry.