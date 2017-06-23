Quantcast
Council considers investigating whether troubled recorder Gary Ott actually lives in Salt Lake County

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 16 minutes ago
On Tuesday, the Salt Lake County Council will consider moving forward with an investigation into whether Recorder Gary Ott resides in his district, a requirement for holding the office that handles real-estate documents.

"I don't know how that proceeds specifically," said Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton. "I would assume it's going to be a discussion on what our options are."

Ott likely has an unspecified mental illness, according to his secretary and longtime friend Karmen Sanone, and he has largely been absent from his office. He has also failed to make home equity loan payments and is at risk of losing his home, and Salt Lake City has shut off his water for lack of payment.

The council has scheduled a budget hearing for Tuesday night that is unrelated to Ott's health. Instead, it will focus on a piece of software the recorder's office has begun rolling out.

Council members say the timing of the software's launch is concerning, as the county is heading into tax season and departments responsible for collecting taxes may face issues with a new system in place.

The assessor's office said in the email "there has not yet been a successful test or coordination of data verification with the Assessor's Office."

Julie Dole, the chief deputy recorder who is essentially running Ott's office, denied any issues with the software.

"Our office is doing great," she said.

County leaders, including Mayor Ben McAdams, have called on Ott to step down. Ott hasn't responded to the controversies surrounding his office.

tanderson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @TaylorWAnderson

 

