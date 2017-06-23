Council considers investigating whether troubled recorder Gary Ott actually lives in Salt Lake County

On Tuesday, the Salt Lake County Council will consider moving forward with an investigation into whether Recorder Gary Ott resides in his district, a requirement for holding the office that handles real-estate documents.

"I don't know how that proceeds specifically," said Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton. "I would assume it's going to be a discussion on what our options are."

Ott likely has an unspecified mental illness, according to his secretary and longtime friend Karmen Sanone, and he has largely been absent from his office. He has also failed to make home equity loan payments and is at risk of losing his home, and Salt Lake City has shut off his water for lack of payment.