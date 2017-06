A man has been booked into the Duchesne County jail in connection with a Bureau of Indian Affairs homicide investigation.

A 19-year-old man was booked into the jail in connection with a June 20 homicide, resulting in the death of 38-year-old Eli Ray Poowegup, confirmed FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker on Friday.

The homicide occurred on the Uintah-Ouray Indian Reservation, Barker said.

The investigation is ongoing, she said, and more details are not being released at this time.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews