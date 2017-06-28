Salt Lake saying goodbye to ‘tough negotiator’ who helped pilot its airport and keep $3.1B rebuild on course

Natalie Gochnour, a senior member and former chairwoman of the Airport Advisory Board, says that example illustrates the smarts and skills of Riley, who is retiring Friday as airport executive director.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski has named former airport executive Russell Pack as interim director while the city continues a nationwide search for Riley's replacement.

Riley, trained as a certified public accountant, spent years as a financial consultant to airports nationally and ran day-to-day operations at Orlando International Airport before landing in Salt Lake City, where she has served for the past 10 years.

"Maureen is someone who works with numbers and budgets, and has taken that considerable skill and applied it to the really critical negotiations, not only with Delta but other airlines and with the rental car companies, the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration]" and concessionaires to make the rebuild work, Gochnour said.

"You need a really competent airport director because airports are complicated. They are very specialized," added Gochnour, who also is associate dean of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah. "She has taken her considerable skills and positioned our airport very well for the future."

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, also praised Riley. "Maureen never backs away from a challenge and does what is necessary to keep a project on track and on budget … and is known as being a tough negotiator," Hatch said last week in a Senate floor speech.

—

Growing pains • Riley proudly says that during her decade in charge, the airport operated without debt ­— until bonds were issued this year to help pay for the multibillion-dollar rebuild project. In fact, the airport essentially made a profit every year.

The airport's operating budget "is $155 million in revenue, and $105 million in expenses — so we generate every year a $50 million surplus," she said. It banked surpluses for a decade — a total of about $400 million — to help pay for the expansion now underway.

The current airport was designed to handle about 11 million passengers a year, but now bulges with some 23.6 million. It continues to grow by about 1 million passengers a year.

The airport reviewed extensively the merits of remodeling versus rebuilding and settled on a rebuild with a new design to allow more efficient operations. It can accommodate a third concourse if needed in the future, and with that could handle needs for 30 years.

The first phase is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Riley leaves with lingering concerns about one issue with the rebuild: whether the Utah Transit Authority will build and pay for a planned $68 million extension of its TRAX line on elevated tracks to the new terminal. The agency has found only about $10 million for it, but Riley contends UTA promised to build it.

"It's a funding conundrum," she said, adding the airport has no resources to help. "It's a complicated problem, which means it's a complicated solution."

—