Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Brian Head Fire has now burned 13 residences, and nearly 28,000 acres

By connect
First Published      Updated 21 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (54)

Nine more residences were lost in the Brian Head Fire on Thursday night as the blaze spread to nearly 28,000 acres, fire officials said.

High temperatures and strong wind continued to primarily push the fire northeast. But late Thursday afternoon, the winds shifted and pushed to the southeast, causing the blaze to spread down Clear Creek, which drains into Panguitch Lake. That's when the additional cabins, as well as six outbuildings, were burned, officials said Friday.

Panguitch Lake is about 10 miles east of the resort town of Brian Head, where the human-caused blaze was sparked on Saturday.

Areas under evacuation include Panguitch Lake, Horse Valley, Beaver Dam, Blue Springs, Rainbow Meadows, Mammoth Creek, Dry Lakes, Second Left Hand Canyon and the town of Brian Head. Evacuees should contact the Red Cross for shelter information.

State Route 143 remains closed between the towns of Parowan and Panguitch.

Additional crews and other firefighting resources continue to arrive. As of Friday morning, more than 800 personnel across 23 firefighting crews were on the scene. There were 11 helicopters and 34 engines working the blaze.

So far, a total of at least 13 residences and eight outbuildings have been destroyed in the fire, including three cabins in the Brian Head area.

Authorities warned of thick smoke in the area, saying those with sensitivities should limit time outdoors. Children and elderly are especially susceptible.

The fire has grown exponentially this week. On Monday, it was about 1,000 acres.

The fire was started by someone using a weed torch, according to Gov. Gary Herbert, who on Tuesday toured the burn area in a helicopter.

lramseth@sltrib.com

Twitter: @lramseth

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()