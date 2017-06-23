Brian Head Fire has now burned 13 residences, and nearly 28,000 acres

Nine more residences were lost in the Brian Head Fire on Thursday night as the blaze spread to nearly 28,000 acres, fire officials said.

High temperatures and strong wind continued to primarily push the fire northeast. But late Thursday afternoon, the winds shifted and pushed to the southeast, causing the blaze to spread down Clear Creek, which drains into Panguitch Lake. That's when the additional cabins, as well as six outbuildings, were burned, officials said Friday.

Panguitch Lake is about 10 miles east of the resort town of Brian Head, where the human-caused blaze was sparked on Saturday.

Areas under evacuation include Panguitch Lake, Horse Valley, Beaver Dam, Blue Springs, Rainbow Meadows, Mammoth Creek, Dry Lakes, Second Left Hand Canyon and the town of Brian Head. Evacuees should contact the Red Cross for shelter information.