Man allegedly smuggled woman to Utah, forced her into prostitution for years

"Coyotes," or illegal human smugglers, reportedly helped Mojica and the woman across the U.S. border, and once they arrived in Utah, the woman began working at various markets, charges state.

After about six months, the charges say, Mojica told the woman to have sex with a man they'd met at the market for money, threatening that he would abandon her in Utah and make sure her children never made it across the border if she did not engage in commercial sex.

Mojica told the woman "he knew all the coyotes and that if he told them not to bring her kids across the border, she would not see them again," charges state.

The woman began to engage in prostitution "out of fear of not seeing her children" and continued to do so for eight years, according to the charges. Men would give money directly to Mojica in exchange for sex with the victim, the charges state.

The woman "reported she did not want to have sex with any of these men, but she was afraid," the charges state.

The woman told police Mojica "regularly threatened to kill her, leave her on the street or have her deported if she did not do what he told her."

The woman communicated what was happening to other people, "including calls to police on multiple occasions," according to the charges. "But she was afraid to follow through with these reports due to the threats against her."

The woman eventually began working with victim advocates, who made her feel comfortable enough to come forward, the charges say.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Mojica was charged in 3rd District Court with one count of aggravated human trafficking, a first-degree felony, and one count of pattern of unlawful activity, a second degree felony.

Charges state that Mojica has a number of aliases, including Santos Esteban and Jose Martinez Fernandez.

Mojica was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail Tuesday, where he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. No court dates had been set as of Thursday.

