Herbert nominates two to fill vacancies on Utah Court of Appeals

Gov. Gary R. Herbert on Thursday appointed attorney Diana Hagen and Judge Ryan Harris to fill vacancies on the Utah Court of Appeals.

Herbert said in a Thursday news release that Harris, whom he appointed to the 3rd District Court six years ago,"has demonstrated a superior intellect and has become known for his writing and thorough legal analysis."

Before his appointment, Harris' law practice focused on civil litigation and appellate advocacy, according to the release. Harris said in the release that he looks forward to "the opportunity to serve the citizens of Utah in a different capacity."

Before Hagen's appointment as first assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Utah, she served as chief of the Appellate Section and as an assistant U.S. attorney. Hagen has "a unique expertise in the realm of appellate advocacy," Herbert said.