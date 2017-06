Park City and Summit County unveiled the state's first all-electric bus fleet on Friday.

Its Electric Xpress route will connect the Kimball Junction and Park City transit centers via State Road 224, and will run evey 10 minutes from early morning to midnight, seven days a week.

Noise from the buses will be minimal, and operating costs are projected to be 19 cents per mile. The fuel efficiency — from the energy cost of recharging — for each bus is 21.4 miles per gas gallon equivalent.