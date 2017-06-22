Former teacher arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Orem

An 81-year-old retired teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abusing a girl in Orem.

On June 12, the Utah Division of Child and Family Services reported to police that a 14-year-old girl said she had been sexually abused by Kenneth Higa, according to a news release from the Orem Police Department.

A detective investigated the report and arrested Higa on Wednesday, the release said. He is being held at the Utah County jail on suspicion of six counts of aggravated forcible sex abuse, a first-degree felony, and two counts of object rape, a second-degree felony.

Police suspect there may be more victims because Higa "has been in a position where he has been around children for the past 30 years," according to the release.