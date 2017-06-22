Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Former teacher arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Orem

By connect
First Published      Updated 24 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

An 81-year-old retired teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abusing a girl in Orem.

On June 12, the Utah Division of Child and Family Services reported to police that a 14-year-old girl said she had been sexually abused by Kenneth Higa, according to a news release from the Orem Police Department.

A detective investigated the report and arrested Higa on Wednesday, the release said. He is being held at the Utah County jail on suspicion of six counts of aggravated forcible sex abuse, a first-degree felony, and two counts of object rape, a second-degree felony.

Police suspect there may be more victims because Higa "has been in a position where he has been around children for the past 30 years," according to the release.

Police are asking that any other victims call 801-229-7070 and ask to talk with Detective Johnson.

Higa was a faculty member at John F. Kennedy Junior High School in West Valley City from the early 1990s until at least 2005. During his time there, he taught courses in U.S. history, according to a former student.

Higa also has been an active member of the Utah karate community.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()