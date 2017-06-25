Why is Rep. Chaffetz really leaving Congress? Five possibilities — that he may keeping hush-hush

As a fellow Republican, Chaffetz either had to launch probes into Trump's conduct — alienating a core GOP base Chaffetz needs — or look like a lapdog unwilling to put country over party.

By leaving office, and the chairmanship, Chaffetz is no longer in the untenable spot.

Follow the money • Chaffetz worked in the private sector for the first part of his career before running Jon Huntsman's gubernatorial campaign and later serving as his chief of staff. He joined Congress in 2009. And while Chaffetz is probably better off financially than many Utahns, he's not as rich as many of his House counterparts. Chaffetz's average net worth hovers around $500,000, while the House average is $6.8 million. By shifting to the private sector, Chaffetz could rake in a lot more money than staying in Congress.

Higher aspirations • Chaffetz has ruled out running for any seat in 2018 — ruling out a potential bid against Sen. Orrin Hatch — but he's left open the possibility of running for Utah governor in 2020. Gov. Gary Herbert isn't likely to seek re-election but there are others eyeing the spot, including Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and businessman Josh Romney. Returning to Utah, Chaffetz would have more time to spend gearing up for a race for the governor's office.

Scandal-less • While there are plenty of rumors flying around about Chaffetz leaving for some unsavory reason, no evidence has emerged. Chaffetz has said unequivocally that there's nothing there. "I have had more enemas about my background than just about anybody, so absolutely, positively no. That's ridiculous. No way, shape or form," he said.

The cot • Chaffetz said he's tired of traveling back and forth to Washington and sleeping on a cot in his office (which he does to save personal money) and that may be a driving force. While most members of Congress rent an apartment, buy a home or grab a spot in a group house, Chaffetz opted to join growing numbers of members who bed down in their congressional offices. It's certainly not a glamorous life — sleeping in a workspace, showering in the House gym — and he gets to leave that behind when he departs Congress.