Utah’s Lee, three other GOP senators could doom the Senate Republican health care bill

Republicans hold a 52-seat majority in the Senate and with Democrats expected to oppose the measure in lockstep, losing three GOP senators would kill a planned vote next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sen. Orrin Hatch praised the bill and urged Republicans and Democrats to unite to fix the health-care system.

Both Lee and Hatch were part of a working group charged with writing the Senate bill, though Lee complained he was left out of the actual drafting of the measure. The Senate version largely mirrors a House GOP measure, though the differences would have to be reconciled before it becomes law.

Hatch, speaking on the Senate floor this week, dismissed Democrats' complaints about the GOP effort while attacking Obamacare as the reason for triple-digit percentage increases in health-care costs in many states, including Utah.

"All I can say is, there is a lot wrong with our health-care system in this country, but it is still the best health-care system in the world, and it is about to go down if we don't get together as Republicans and Democrats and straighten this mess out," Hatch said. "We can make our political points all we want to. Both sides have been right in some cases and both sides have been wrong on some things, but we are wrong if we think that the current system is going to work, and we ought to be working together as Republicans and Democrats or Democrats and Republicans to straighten it out."

Democrats, though, howled about the secrecy and speed at which the Senate Republicans want to push their bill and assailed the legislation they say could cost 23 million Americans their health care and toss out protections for people with pre-existing conditions to be able to afford insurance.

"Now we know why [Senate Majority Leaders] Mitch McConnell wrote this bill in secret – it purposefully makes health care worse and more expensive for just about everyone so that the very richest people in America can get a huge tax cut," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. "I just can't understand why anyone would run for office to do something so cruel. Donald Trump was right – this really is mean, and in many ways this bill is meaner than the House bill."

In Utah, Gov. Gary Herbert expressed concerns at his monthly press conference Thursday about the secrecy leading up to the release of the Senate's health care bill only a week before Republican leaders want to put it to a vote.

"I don't think that's good process. I think there needs to be more understanding and debate and discussion," he said, noting he has not yet been able to read the bill or see many details.

"I think the more open and inclusive a process can be, the better the outcome," he said.

Herbert outlined some hopes for a final bill.

"Affordability and sustainability are clearly big issues," he said. "We are concerned about making sure we don't buy something today we can't afford tomorrow."

He said states are also seeking more flexibility in how they are allowed to spend health-care money, which he said the Trump administration has also supported. "For me, a block grant would be the best of all worlds. Just give me the money, we'll figure it out and do what we need to do in Utah."

Reporter Lee Davidson contributed to this story.