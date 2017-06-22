Police identify man who drowned in Farmington Pond

A man who drowned Tuesday night in Farmington Pond was identified by police on Thursday as 23-year-old David Senatus.

Senatus was with friends when he used a rope swing to enter the pond, located at 750 N. 75 West in Farmington, reported the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Senatus surfaced once, appeared to be struggling and then sank below the surface, according to a news release. The man's friends tried to rescue him, but were unable to locate him.

The sheriff's office was contacted at 9:50 p.m. The man's body was found at about 11:38 p.m. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.