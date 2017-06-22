Jury sides with ex-West Jordan cop, awards nearly $3M on claims of malicious prosecution, retaliation

The jury awarded Jenson just over $2.77 million in economic and noneconomic damages, his attorney, April Hollingsworth said in an email to The Salt Lake Tribune.

In a statement, West Jordan officials said the city respects the jury's decision but said the case is "far from over" and plans an appeal.

"At this point, the city will be consulting with its attorneys to consider all options," City Attorney David R. Brickey said. "These options include requesting the judge to review the jury's conclusion and asking him to set aside the jury's verdict, as well as exploring other appeal options."

Jensen went to work for West Jordan's police department in 1996, court papers say. Within a year he became a target of a hostile work environment, including crude jokes and comments alleging he was gay. The treatment encouraged others on the force to do the same, court paper say, and continue after Jensen married in 2003.

Jensen's superiors within the police department were not responsive to complaints, he said.

As a result of the treatment, Jensen said he suffered stress, depression and panic attacks, according to court papers.

The Utah Labor Commission sided with Jensen in 2009, awarding him an $80,000 settlement, that included an agreement that he would resign from the police department.

Under the agreement the department also agreed not to retaliate against Jensen, but instead, the city launched a criminal investigation that left Jensen charged with felony drug and misuse of public funds charges.

The allegations led to Jensen being fired by his new employer in May 2010, court papers say.

The criminal charges were later dropped.